Sexyy Red Slammed By MLK Jr.’s Daughter Bernice Over AI Image

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., has strongly criticized rapper Sexyy Red for posting fake images featuring her late father on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The “Get It Sexyy” MC posted an AI-generated image of her holding hands with the late Rev. Dr. King via X on Monday, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“This is intentionally dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful of my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty,” Bernice King replied to X on Tuesday (Jan. 21). “Please delete.”

This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty. Please delete. https://t.co/g1S726qSMf — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 21, 2025

Sexyy had posted another fake image on Monday of her holding a stack of cash while attending the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C., with Rev. Dr. King. During this historic march, he delivered his “I Had a Dream” speech. “Happy MLK Day!!” Sexyy wrote as the caption for the image, which also features Chief Keef next to a sign that reads “G.B.E. [Glory Boyz Entertainment] F— TRUMP.”

Donald Trump was also inaugurated on Monday for a second term as U.S. president. In 2023, Sexyy claimed the United States needed Trump back in office, but last year, she revealed she voted for Kamala Harris. “I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President,” she wrote on X while sharing two photos of her “I Voted” stickers on her behind.

Sexyy later deleted the AI-generated photo of her and Martin Luther King Jr. holding hands following his daughter Bernice King’s request to do so, writing on X: “You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies.Just [reposted] something I saw that I thought was innocent.”

You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies. Just resposted something I saw that I thought was innocent ?? https://t.co/3rGQreJNOT — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) January 22, 2025

