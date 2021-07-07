Serves Him Right: Rudy Giuliani Barred From Practicing Law in Washington, D.C. Over False Election Claims

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has suspended the Rudy Giuliani’s law license “pending further disciplinary proceedings” in New York as a result of his lies surrounding the 2020 election.

via Complex:

The order comes less than two weeks after officials temporarily prohibited Giuliani from practicing law in the Empire State, citing his “false and misleading statements” about Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

According to a June 24 court filing, an attorney disciplinary committee in Manhattan found Giuliani had propagated false statements about the 2020 presidential race, which concluded with Joe Biden’s victory. Giuliani was a key figure in Trump’s relentless efforts to overturn the election results, and made multiple claims about voter fraud and suspension without providing any solid evidence.

“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the committee wrote last month. “The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society.”

Shortly after Giuliani’s New York suspension, Trump released a statement in defense of his personal attorney. The former president referred to Giuliani as a “great American patriot” who was being targeted “because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election.

“It’s nothing but a Witch Hunt, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump wrote at the time.

A New York state appeals court in New York said Giuliani’s temporary suspension could become permanent following a post-suspension hearing by the attorney grievance committee.

Rudy should be grateful that’s all that’s happened. He should be in jail.