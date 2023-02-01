Serena Williams Speaks Out About Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Slap: “We’re All Human”

Serena Williams is finally speaking out on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap.

If you recall, that was the night Will won the Oscar for portraying her dad in ‘King Richard.’

She addressed the incident in a conversation with Gayle King for ‘CBS Mornings.’

via THR:

During their chat, King showed Williams a sweet video of her father coaching her as a child and then segued into “that moment at the Oscars,” asking the tennis star how she felt about the situation, without specifically mentioning the Slap.

“I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed,” Williams began. “But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’”

She concluded, “We’re all imperfect, and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other. So, that’s often forgotten a lot.”

Since the infamous moment on the Dolby Theatre stage at the 2022 Oscars, Smith has been banned from returning to the award show or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years — but he can still be nominated.

We hope no one references this during this year’s Oscars ceremony.