Serena Williams’ Husband, Alexis Ohanian, Defends Her Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Serena Williams’ husband and Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian, has weighed in on his wife’s brief cameo during the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show.

Ohanian defended Williams against a hater bashing her Super Bowl 2025 halftime show cameo with Kendrick Lamar.

Ohanian, 41, shared a quote via X of Fox Sports’ Jason Whitlock comparing Williams’ viral crip-walk to someone “cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church.”

Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music. pic.twitter.com/Xq4O96Yg0s — Alexis Ohanian ? (@alexisohanian) February 11, 2025

Whitlock said that Williams “deserved to be criticized and she should’ve immediately apologized” for the surprise appearance — which, notably, was one of many digs at her ex Drake in Lamar’s performance.

Ohanian, in his clapback, wrote, “Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.”

The tennis star, notably, was slammed for seemingly doing the dance, made famous by the Los Angeles Crips in the 1970s, after beating Maria Sharapova.

Ohanian continued, “This is bigger than the music.”

The businessman went on to post a clip of Samuel L. Jackson criticizing the performers while dressed as Uncle Sam.

“Too loud, too reckless — too ghetto!” the actor, 76, said. “Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game? Then tighten up!”

Williams surprised fans when she danced onstage in a blue pleated skirt at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

“Man I did not crip-walk like that at Wimbledon,” she said in a backstage video. “Oh, I would’ve been fined.”

Williams wasn’t the only one of Drake’s exes included in Lamar’s performance.

The 37-year-old headliner, who has been publicly feuding with the “Degrassi” alum since last year, also featured SZA in the headline-making show.

The singer, 35, rocked a red leather look while singing “Luther” and “All the Stars.”

Her cameo came four years after Drake revealed their past romance in “Mr. Right Now,” which SZA clarified to Rolling Stone in 2023 was a “youth”-like and “childish” connection.

As for Williams, the Olympian was rumored to have dated Drake, 38, between 2011 and 2015.

He seemingly confirmed their romance when he referenced her in “Worst Behavior” in 2013, then said three years later that he wrote “Too Good” about Williams.

Sports journalist Stephen A. Smith told “First Take” listeners on Monday that he would have divorced Williams over the cameo as her husband, explaining, “If … my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass.”

Williams has been married to Ohanian since November 2017, and the couple share daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1.

via: Page Six