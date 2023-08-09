Senator Dianne Feinstein Taken to Hospital After Tripping, Falling in San Francisco

Senator Dianne Feinstein is in the hospital.

via: Daily Mail

Senator Feinstein tripped and fell at her home in San Francisco, according to a new report on Wednesday.

It’s unclear how serious her injuries are, TMZ reported.

The 90-year-old senator has struggled with health problems in the past few years. Senators are on their annual August break from duty in Washington D.C.

She was in a wheelchair and appeared frail as she entered the U.S. Capitol. During her return, aides have helped her around the Capitol and she has been told how to vote on major pieces of legislation.

She said doctors advised her to work a lighter schedule as she is still suffering side-effects.

‘Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side-effects from the shingles virus. My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate,’ she said in a statement.

She has held her seat in the Senate representing California for nearly 31 years.

Feinstein faced calls to resign – even from her fellow Democrats – amid her health struggles and concerns that her absence could hold up confirmations of President Joe Biden’s judges. She sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which holds the confirmation hearings.

She has refused to step down. Several women lawmakers supported her, calling it sexist to ask Feinstein – a trailblazing female lawmaker – to resign when many white males have served in the Senate until their deaths.

Feinstein has said she won’t run for re-election next year and several Democrats have already entered the primary to replace her.