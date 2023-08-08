Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez is going to jail.

The rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Just in: Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 8, 2023

About the shooting: "I said some very immature things that I shouldn't have said. I revealed some secrets I shouldn't have revealed," Lanez said. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 8, 2023

via ABC:

Lanez, 31, who was convicted on Dec. 23, 2022 for shooting and injuring the hip-hop star, whose legal name is Megan Pete, was initially set to be sentenced in January but the sentencing has been delayed several times after Lanez obtained new attorneys and filed a motion for a new trial. The request for a new trial was denied in May.

Lanez, a Grammy-nominated rapper whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted on Dec. 23, 2022 and is facing up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting this case, filed a motion in May asking the judge to give the rapper a 13-year sentence. Prosecutors also filed a motion on May 23, arguing for a harsher sentence for the rapper. According to the motion, a new California law would by default make the rapper’s sentence come in the “middle term” of the potential 22-year sentence, unless “circumstances in aggravation” were proven.

Prosecutors argued in the filing, obtained by ABC News, that “circumstances of aggravation” are present in this case and cited Lanez’s “callousness.”

Lanez’s attorneys, Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma, did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Lanez was found guilty of three charges for shooting and injuring Megan in both of her feet in an incident in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

This is a breaking news story…check back for updates.