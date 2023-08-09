Lottery Ticket Sold in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

The record $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is going to a ticketholder in the Sunshine State.

via: People

A ticket sold in Florida won Tuesday night’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, Mega Millions stated in a news release on Wednesday. The winning numbers were announced as 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the gold Mega Ball was 14, while the enormous jackpot win is expected to mark a record in the game’s history.

Local news outlet, News4Jax, reported that the winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida. The huge win comes after 31 consecutive Mega Millions draws took place without a winning ticket for the jackpot prize.

According to Mega Millions, the winning ticket holder has the option to receive the $1.58 billion jackpot as either a lump sum, worth an estimated $783 million, or have the amount be paid out annually over 29 years, before taxes.

“Congratulations to the Florida Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket in Tuesday’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said, who is the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

“We congratulate our newest jackpot winner, as well as the more than 43.7 million winners at all prize levels throughout this jackpot run,” Corbin added.