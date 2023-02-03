The Senate Judiciary Committee Issued A Warning To Ticketmaster Ahead Of The Pre-Sale For Beyoncé’s Tour

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour is set to kick off this spring, and you can believe that the Beyhive already has strategic plans in place to get their tickets. While the pre-sales have not officially begun yet, many fans are still shaken up after last November’s Ticketmaster fiasco that took place during the pre-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

via: The Hill

The Senate Judiciary Committee sent Ticketmaster a not-so-subtle warning on Thursday after Beyoncé announced her world tour.

“We’re watching,” the committee’s account tweeted at Ticketmaster in response to an article about the chart-topping singer’s announcement.

The dig at the ticket marketplace comes after a high-profile debacle during the pre-sale portion of singer Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour late last year. The system meltdown resulted in thousands of her fans, known as “Swifties,” being unable to purchase tickets.

Several Swifties have since filed lawsuits against Ticketmaster claiming antitrust violations, among other things. These concerns prompted the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing last month to investigate a “lack of competition” in the ticketing industry.

Ticketmaster faced more blowback over its handling of ticket sales when hundreds of fans were turned away from rapper Bad Bunny’s December concert in Mexico.

An “unprecedented” number of fake tickets created “confusion,” which sparked the unfortunate outcome, the company later explained.

Senators appear to anticipate additional issues arising when Beyoncé tour tickets hit the market.