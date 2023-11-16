‘Selling Sunset’ Star Bre Tiesi Says Michael B. Jordan Was Not ‘Good’ in Bed: ‘I’m Sorry, Babe’

Bre Tiesi is offering up an eyebrow-raising confession about Michael B. Jordan.

via: Page Six

Hearts across the world are breaking thanks to Bre Tiesi.

The “Selling Sunset” star revealed that Michael B. Jordan was not “good” in bed during the Season 7 reunion of the hit reality show.

“Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?” asked host Tan France while Tiesi was hooked up to a polygraph.

“I’m going to be in so much trouble,” she replied, adding, “No.”

The lie detector test confirmed that Tiesi was telling the truth, which shocked her castmates.

“I’m sorry, babe,” the real estate agent said. “S–t! Crushed a lot of girls’ dreams today.”

Page Six has reached out to Jordan’s reps but did not immediately hear back.

During Season 7 of the Netflix show, Tiesi — who shares son Legendary, 1, with dad of 12 Nick Cannon — bragged about sleeping with the “Creed” actor, 36, while at dinner with co-star Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan.

“Who would you sleep with, celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?” Stause, 42, asked the girls, to which Smith, 46, quickly replied, “Michael B. Jordan.”

Tiesi, 32, added, “I could do that, and I’ve done that.”

“Oh! You have?! Oh! Oh, my God!” Hernan, also 32, shouted. “I wanna live through that vagina right now!”

The mom of one then jokingly revealed, “I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”

Tiesi was previously married to former NFL star Johnny Manziel from 2018 to 2021. The reality star alluded that the athlete had cheated on her, writing to a fan in 2019 that “vows were broken.”

Tiesi then welcomed her first child with Cannon — his eighth — in June 2022.

The Netflix star has caught a lot of backlash about her relationship with the “Wild ‘N Out” host, 43, and their unconventional relationship, especially from her co-star Chelsea Lazkani.

During Season 6 of “Selling Sunset,” the mom of two said she found Cannon and Tiesi’s relationship “rather off-putting” due to her Christian beliefs.

However, Tiesi said that whoever she has children is her business.

“I don’t need a judge and a jury,” she said.