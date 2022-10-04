See the Trailer: Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Star in 'Shotgun Wedding,' Coming to Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel have the wedding day from hell in the upcoming film, ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ coming to Prime Video.

Despite having everything ready for the big day — and wedding guests that include future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and an ex-boyfriend (Lenny Kravitz) — things quickly go awry after the ceremony is invaded by masked gunmen and they’re taken hostage.

via EW:

The clip shows the couple zip-lining, throwing grenades, firing shotguns, and using a very scary cake knife to defend themselves against pirates. They also get a bit of help from their friends and family along the way, including Coolidge’s character, whom we see shouting madly and firing a machine gun.

In a funny twist of fate, Duhamel —who notably joined the film after Armie Hammer’s exit amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which Hammer has denied — experienced a bit of life imitating art while filming in the Dominican Republic.

In a Tonight Show interview in May 2021, Duhamel revealed that he had a frightening encounter in the ocean during production. “The waves were crashing like 30 feet in the air,” he recalled. “This rogue wave comes up as I’m videotaping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff.”

Luckily, he escaped with just some scrapes, but if the film’s trailer is anything to go by, his character Tom might not be able to say the same.

In addition to Lopez, Coolidge, Kravitz, and Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding stars Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, and Alberto Isaac. It is directed by Jason Moore (Sisters, Pitch Perfect) and features a screenplay by Mark Hammer. Lopez, Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Alexander Young, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina produce.