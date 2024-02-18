Do You See It? ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Chelsea Blackwell Roasted for Saying She Looks Like Megan Fox | lovebscott.com

Chelsea Blackwell, a constestant on this season of Netflix’s hit reality dating show ‘Love Is Blind,’ is getting dragged across the internet for saying people say looks like Megan Fox.

Do you see it?

via Page Six:

It all went down during a casual conversation with love interest Jimmy Presnell in the pods, as the two randomly got on the topic of celebrity doppelgängers.

“Do you ever get told you look like a celebrity?” Blackwell asked, to which Presnell responded, “Yeah, I do.”

Blackwell, a flight attendant and event planner, then shared with software salesman Presnell that passengers on her flights tell her “all the time” that she looks like “one person.”

“It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited,” she clarified.

“It’s uh – I don’t even know if it’s MGK’s [Machine Gun Kelly’s] wife or his girlfriend,” she went on, implying her look-alike was Fox, 37.

“Megan Fox? You’re saying you look like Megan Fox?” Presnell asked, as a huge smile appeared on his face.

Blackwell reiterated, “It’s just because I have light eyes and dark hair. That’s the only reason. There’s nothing else … at least, I’m assuming so.”

A visibly excited Presnell, who was separated from his fellow contestant by a wall, then replied, “I mean … can we get married?”

Blackwell and Presnell eventually committed to each other and got engaged in the pods, sight unseen, after calling it off with their other respective pod prospects, Trevor Sova and Jessica Vestal.

However, when the two later met face-to-face for the first time during their big engagement reveal, viewers couldn’t get over Presnell’s reaction. Many on social media argued that he seemed bothered by the fact that Blackwell looked “nothing” like Fox.

“She definitely lied to me about some, uh, how she looked,” Presnell admitted in a confessional. “Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

When Blackwell asked Presnell if her appearance was what he expected, her new fiancé responded, “Um, you told me a thousand things.”

Several viewers continued to sound off on Blackwell’s assessment of her looks via social media, writing things like, “When she said Megan fox I GASPED,” “more like Megan Faux” and “Love Is Blind and apparently so is she.”

Another viewer commented, “I swear his deciding factor was that she looked like Megan Fox ? he even brings it up later like he thought about it the whole time.”

Others, however, said they actually noticed a resemblance.

“From the nose up they really do look alike i think,” one fan chimed in, while another wrote, “She does look like her!”

Even Season 4 alum Micah Lussier weighed in on the comparisons via TikTok, telling fans, “I one hundred percent bet that she’s gotten multiple times that she looks like Megan Fox. Because in certain angles, her eyes and certain features that she has, [she] literally looks like Megan Fox.”

Lussier also urged the haters to “stop dragging” Blackwell and to “get off her f–king back.”

Meanwhile, Blackwell directly addressed all the recent attention and backlash she’s received over the Fox comments in an interview with “Access Hollywood” earlier this week.

“I am getting dragged through the trenches right now for that comment, because of Jimmy. Little s–t,” she explained, laughing.

“What they didn’t show is, right before that, he was like, ‘Yeah, I look like [NFL star] Christian McCaffrey.’ And I have no idea who that is,” she continued. “So they only showed me telling him, ‘Yeah, I get this on the plane often. I get Katy Perry, Adele and Megan Fox.’ I’m just like, ‘I don’t see it, but it’s something I get.’ I did not expect him to react like that.”

The first six episodes from the new season of “Love Is Blind” are streaming now on Netflix, with the next batch dropping on Feb. 21.

Do you think Chelsea looks like Megan? We see it in the eyes…a little bit…kinda.