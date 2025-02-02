Home > NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Taken from Prison to Hospital Late at Night

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly taken to the hospital from a federal lockup in Brooklyn under cover of darkness last week.

An insider exclusively tells Page Six that transport was made after dark in order to be inconspicuous, as they did not want to attract attention from other inmates or prison staffers.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Post and Page Six that Combs went to get an MRI, which is a non-invasive medical imaging test that produces detailed images of almost every internal structure in the human body, including the organs, bones, muscles and blood vessels.

A source says the “Last Night” rapper’s knee was bothering him and so he went to get it checked out.

We’re told Combs did not stay overnight at the hospital and was back at his cell within a few hours.

A separate source speculated to The Post that the musician had been involved in a prison fight or had some other emergency, but we’re told that was not the case.

Reps and attorneys for Combs did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson, meanwhile, told The Post, “For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips.”

Combs has had a long history of knee problems. In 2020, he underwent his fourth surgery in two years.

The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper admitted via his Instagram Stories at the time that he was very accident-prone, saying, “I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes.

“It’s always been like that. This is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad.”

He concluded at the time, “At the end of the day, this is God’s work to slow me down.”

Five years later, Combs is facing a slew of sexual assault lawsuits and serious jail time for multiple charges, including federal sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing, but will have to wait until his trial begins on May 5 before he is able to fight to be a free man again.

via: Page Six

