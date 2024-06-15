Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Returns Key to New York City at Mayor Adams’ Request | lovebscott.com

Sean Diddy Combs has returned his ceremonial key to New York City that he was awarded last year by Mayor Eric Adams.

Mayor Adams revoked Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ key to NYC, less than three weeks after a shocking video leaked of the rap mogul beating his ex, The Post learned Saturday.

The key was returned after Adams fired off a June 4 letter to Combs, according to Fabien Levy, deputy mayor for communications.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration,” Adams wrote, adding that he was “deeply disturbed” by the footage.

On May 17, CNN released surveillance video of Combs shoving, dragging and kicking his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, in 2016.

Last week, Howard University revoked the “It’s All About the Benjamins” singer’s honorary degree he received in 2014 and returned his $1 million donation.

The university said the video “is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.”

On May 19, Combs, 54, released a video statement via Instagram, saying, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

via: NYPost