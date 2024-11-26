ICYMI: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hit By Another Lawsuit – Accused of Drugging and Raping Boy Aged 10 With ‘Spiked Soda’ — After Promising ‘I’ll Make You a Star’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 day ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested on September 16.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of drugging and raping a young boy aged 10 as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in jail.

The horrifying new accusations against the disgraced music producer were revealed in a new lawsuit filed on Monday, October 28, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the disturbing lawsuit, the victim claimed he met the disgraced producer back in 2005 when he traveled with his parents from California to New York City.

The victim claimed he was 10 years old at the time and interested in becoming an actor or rapper.

The young boy’s parents hired an industry consultant who arranged for Combs to meet with the young boy for an “audition”.

Combs allegedly asked to meet with the boy alone before meeting with the family and the consultant allegedly took the 10-year-old to Combs’ hotel room without his parents.

According to the lawsuit, the young boy performed for Combs who told him that he could “make him a star”.

Another person in the hotel room allegedly then gave the young boy a soda and he began to feel “a little funny.”

The plaintiff’s attorney claimed the drink was laced with drugs “including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy.”

After drinking the soda, Combs allegedly sexually assaulted the 10-year-old and told the boy: “You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.”

Following the alleged assault, the consultant hired by the boy’s parents noticed he was “badly shaken” and took him back to his parents.

The lawsuit also claimed Combs told the young boy that if he told anyone, he would “hurt his parents.”

The alleged victim claimed in the lawsuit that he has suffered from “severe depression and anxiety” over the years.

At the time of publication, this is now the second youngest victim of Combs.

The youngest victim said he was 9 years old when he was allegedly sexually assaulted by the disgraced star.

According to the lawsuit filed in early October, Combs also allegedly promised the victim he would make him “a star.”

Just last week, five new lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual abuse were filed by two men and three women.

One of the victims claimed that she was 13 years old when Combs allegedly raped her in 2000 in New York following the Video Music Awards.

As the list of ongoing accusations grows, Combs has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was arrested back in September.

The disgraced star is being held without bail after pleading not guilty and his trial was set for 2025.

In a previous statement, the rapper’s lawyers said: “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

via: RadarOnlime.com