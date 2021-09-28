Sean “Diddy” Combs Announces the Return of REVOLT Summit x AT&T in Atlanta [Video]

Diddy has announced the return of the REVOLT x AT&T Summit, coming to Atlanta this Nov. 11-13. The three-day, in-person event will aim to inspire, educate and empower the next generation of Black leaders by celebrating Black excellence and hip-hop.

Curated by Superfly, the three-day event is taking place on Nov. 11 – Nov. 13 at 787 Windsor, the 3.5-acre campus space that’s owned by God Is Dope founder and CEO Sharod Simpson. And like the past years’ Summits, this one aims to “inspire, educate and empower” the Black leaders of tomorrow as they chase their dreams to the top. Our featured panels, competitions, workshops, and performances; which will consist of some of the biggest names in entertainment, will be sure to do just that.

The 2020 REVOLT Summit x AT&T was forced to be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2021, we’re back to being in-person as we touch down in the A.

“We’re excited to bring the REVOLT Summit back to Atlanta and celebrate the impact of Hip Hop globally,” said Combs. “My goal has always been to inspire the next generation of leaders and create a platform that provides them with real access and opportunity to learn from the best in the world.”

And we couldn’t come to Atlanta for the first 2021 REVOLT Summit x AT&T without some hometown heroes and heavy-hitters’ assistance. That’s why Migos rapper Offset, and rapper and activist Killer Mike are the three-day event’s culture curators.

“Atlanta is home to one of the largest creative communities in the world and has long been synonymous with Black excellence, so it only makes sense to have the Summit return here,” said Celeste Boyd-Spear, Vice President & General Manager – Southeast States, AT&T; and Atlanta native. “We’re thrilled to have the Summit return with incredible programming and opportunities that will help lead the next generation of Black entrepreneurs and change-makers alike.”

The Summit will even include recording artists G Herbo, Yung Bleu, Shenseea, as well as REVOLT franchise talent N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN of “Drink Champs,” Justin Laboy of “Respectfully Justin,” ATL’s very own Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade of “Big Facts,” and “Earn Your Leisure” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

Check out the activations that’ll be present at the event below!

The REVOLT Summit Return on Culture Competition

Created to honor a top young tech-focused entrepreneur of color in the U.S., REVOLT is currently accepting submissions for the competition through Oct. 15. Entrepreneurs will submit written and video materials describing their business as well as the impact it makes on Black and brown communities. The top 10 entrepreneurs will be matched with experts during a storytelling and pitch deck design boot camp. At the end of the boot camp, the top five entrepreneurs will be selected to present at the 2021 REVOLT x AT&T Summit in front of celebrity judges for prizes and other considerations. For more information, please go here.

Be Heard

REVOLT’s signature event Be Heard, a talent competition aimed at giving everyone a shot at being heard, will kick off on Oct. 16 with a special HBCU Open Call for current attendees of Historically Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Atlanta. Two winners from the open call will go on to compete at the finals on Nov. 11 and have the chance to win $10,000 plus an appearance on REVOLT’s “Off Top” featuring Big Tigger and Rapsody.

AT&T Office Hours

Back by popular demand, the Summit will provide direct access to some of the most successful and inspiring leaders of our time with AT&T Office Hours: 10-minute one-on-one mentoring sessions that Summit attendees can sign up for at no cost with top leaders of today. Interested attendees can register via the REVOLT Summit app.

You can now buy three-day tickets for $129 with VIP options also available. To cop some and learn more about the fast-approaching event, head to REVOLTSummit.com.

