Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Lil Rod Adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to Sexual Assault Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

A music producer who filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs last month has now accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexually harassing and assaulting him, an amended federal complaint filed Monday night shows.

The civil lawsuit, filed in a New York federal district court, came hours after Homeland Security Investigations agents raided two of Combs’ homes.

Jones previously named Gooding, 56, in his February lawsuit, accusing the actor of sexually harassing and assaulting him on a yacht rented by Combs, 54, in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 2023. Gooding wasn’t listed as a defendant until now.

USA TODAY has reached out to Gooding’s rep for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Combs attempted to “pass off” Jones to Gooding, introducing him to the Oscar-winning actor and leaving the two alone in a studio on Combs’ yacht.

“Cuba Gooding Jr. began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders,” Jones’ lawsuit alleges.

The complaint includes a photo that purportedly shows Gooding with his arm around Jones, along with a picture that allegedly shows Combs and Gooding talking on the yacht.

Combs “failed to step in and stop” Gooding from “sexually assaulting” Jones, the lawsuit states.

Gooding has faced several lawsuits in recent years over alleged sexual abuse, rape and forcible touching.

Jones’ lawsuit has implicated other celebrities, including rapper Yung Miami, whose unnamed cousin was accused of sexual assault after she allegedly “burst into the bathroom and began groping” Jones during a gathering on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Jones also claims producer Stevie J helped recruit sex workers for Combs and participated in sex parties referred to as “freak-offs” (a term Combs allegedly used to refer to sexual encounters with sex workers) according to the lawsuit.

Jones worked with Combs on his most recent record, “The Love Album: Off the Grid.” According to Jones, he and Combs worked together between September 2022 and November 2023, a partnership that resulted in nine songs on “The Love Album” for which Jones is credited as a producer. Jones also alleges he was not paid for “13 months (and) thousands of hours of work.”

Diddy has denied Jones’ allegations against him.