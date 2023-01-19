Say What Now? Woman Dies in Denny's Parking Lot After Restaurant Sign Falls on Her Car

A 72-year-old woman has died after a Denny’s restaurant sign fell onto a car in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

via CBS WLKY:

According to police, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the sign for Denny’s on N. Mulberry Street fell on top a car.

They said three people, two women and a man, in the vehicle had to be extricated and were taken to a hospital.

The 72-year-old was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition, while the other woman and man were taken to Baptist Health with seemingly non-life threatening injuries, police said.

At the time the sign fell, winds were gusting around 50 mph in the area and surrounding region.

RIP.