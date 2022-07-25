Say What Now? Woman at Dallas Airport Reportedly Shot by Police After Firing Gun as She Was Yelling About Her Marriage

A 37-year-old woman was shot by police after she popped off — literally and figuratively — inside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday morning.

via Complex:

The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reports Portia Odufuwa, 37, arrived at the airport around 11 a.m., when she entered a bathroom by a Southwest airlines ticket counter. Odufuwa changed into a hoodie, exited the bathroom, pulled out a handgun and began shooting toward the ceiling.

According to NBC Dallas, witnesses said Odufuwa was yelling about her marriage as she opened fire. Videos have since circulated on social media showing travelers taking cover at various gates of the airport, some of which can be viewed above.

“She exited the bathroom wearing a hoodie,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference. “She produced a handgun and started firing. An officer who had seen her fired at her.”

“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Garcia added. “From what we are seeing she was aiming at the ceiling. There are several rounds that were found.”

An officer shot Odufuwa in the lower extremities and she was taken to a hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

People are losing it. Truly.