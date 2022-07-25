Paris Jackson Stars in New Skims Campaign: 'It's a Full Circle Moment'

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS latest campaign star is 24-year-old Paris Jackson.

via People:

In a sultry snap, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson lays on a nude monogrammed SKIMS blanket as she gives the camera a fierce look. Wearing a beige-hued bikini with a matching coverup tied around her waist, Paris’s fresh face and small hoop earrings with jeweled accents complete her look.

Paris serves the same smize while donning a plunging v-neck one-piece with sheer sleeves in one photo, and effortlessly rocks a blue onesie with a matching SKIMS blanket draped around her shoulders in another.

Singer Bella Poarch, and actress Madison Bailey also star in the campaign.

“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun,” said Paris in a release shared with PEOPLE.

Alongside an Instagram carousel of her SKIMS looks, Paris also wrote, “doing this shoot was a blast, and the team was impeccable.”

Bella Poarch added in the release, “I’m so thrilled to be a part of the new SKIMS Swim campaign! I’m obsessed with the new collection – from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn’t be more excited to work with them.”

Praising SKIMS for its “iconic campaigns,” Bailey said, “to be a part of the latest one for Swim was so exciting! I’m a huge fan of the brand and this collection is so fun, I’ll be wearing it all Summer long.”

Cobrasnake (Mark Hunter) served as the photographer and director.

The Swim collection is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 28th.