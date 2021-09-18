Say What Now? Wack 100 Says He Has Unreleased Kim Kardashian and Ray J Sex Tape But ‘Would Never Give It to Anybody But Kanye’

Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, says he has another Kim Kardashian & Ray J sex tape in his possession.

via Complex:

On the latest episode of Bootleg Kev’s podcast, Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 made a very bold claim, saying he has in his possession an unreleased sex tape featuring the singer and Kim Kardashian.

“All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro,” Wack said. “We got part two on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT.”

After claiming that the tape is “more graphic and better than the first one,” Wack added that he wouldn’t give it to anyone besides Kanye West.

“I would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children,” Wack said. “Because it’s Kanye, I probably would give it to Kanye. That’s for him. We can’t put that out there in the world like that. It’d be disrespectful.”

Wack’s comments arrive nearly 15 years after the infamous sex tape was leaked in 2007. Originally filmed in 2002, while Kim and her then-boyfriend Ray J were on vacation in Mexico, the tape was bought for $1 million in ’07 by adult film studio Vivid Entertainment.

The film, titled Kim Kardashian Superstar, went on to net nearly $100 million in 10 years.

Watch Wack’s commentary below.

