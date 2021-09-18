Lil Nas X Shares 'Baby Registry' Spotlighting 16 Charities After Delivering Debut Album 'Montero'

Lil Nas X has been trolling leading up to the ‘birth’ of his debut album, ‘Montero’ — but now we know he’s been trolling for a good cause!

via People:

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 22, celebrated the birth of his namesake on Saturday, sharing his “baby registry,” which spotlights 16 charities focusing on healthcare and justice, as well as LGBTQ and BIPOC causes.

“Me and my team have set up a ‘baby registry’ for many charities if you guys would like to donate,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter.

Featured in the registry are Transinclusive Group, Ch-Pier, Bros in Convo, Compassionate Atlanta, Relationship Unleashed, Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center, OLTT, Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference, Arianna’s Center, Thrive SS, What’s in the Mirror, The Counter Narrative, Normal Anomaly, and Happy Hippie, all part of Gilead COMPASS Initiative’s fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Southern United States. The Bail Project and Cade Foundation are also listed.

Lil Nas previously opened up to PEOPLE about dropping his eponymous debut album. “I’m like a mother sending her child out into the world,” he shared. “I’m super excited for everyone to hear this piece of art I’ve been working on for such a long time.”

“You’re getting a lot of stories about me,” the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” singer/rapper continued. “You’re getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they’re also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song.”

The “Sun Goes Down” artist promoted the album with a prosthetic baby bump, announcing his pregnancy with Montero earlier this month in a PEOPLE exclusive maternity shoot. Lil Nas even threw a baby shower before celebrating the birth on Friday.

He’s committed to the bit on social media, expertly trolling his haters as he’s been known to skillfully do. “You really on here calling a young mother to be ugly?” he wrote, before tweeting: “Let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby.”

You can see the ‘registry’ and donate for yourself below.

