Say What Now? Toddler Woke Up at Her Own Funeral After Doctors Wrongly Declared She Had Died

A toddler was declared dead by doctors, but relatives at her funeral later realized she was, in fact, alive.

via: Revolt

A distraught family has filed a lawsuit accusing a medical facility in Mexico for negligence after a 3-year-old girl was wrongfully declared dead. Mary Jane Peralta said she took her daughter, Camila Roxana Martinez, to Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community Hospital on Aug. 17 after the toddler began vomiting and suffering from pain and a fever.

El Universal San Luis Potosí reports that Mendoza was treated for dehydration and administered the pain medicine paracetamol before being released. Peralta said her daughter was only at the hospital for an hour. The following day, the child’s condition continued to worsen. Her parents again sought help, this time from a local doctor, who urged the couple to go back to the hospital.

During the second visit, Peralta claimed her daughter was neglected after waiting an extended period of time to receive treatment. She then alleges that doctors struggled to administer intravenous fluids and to provide the child with oxygen. “They didn’t put it on her because they couldn’t find her little veins. Finally, a nurse managed it,” Peralta told the publication.

Mendoza was eventually transferred to another room without her parents. “She still was hugging me, they took her away and told me, ‘You have to let her rest in peace,’” the grieving mother recalled. It was there that doctors declared the child had passed as a result of dehydration.

The following day, the family gathered for the child’s funeral. What happened next shocked Mendoza’s loved ones. Her mother claims that she and others noticed condensation on the coffin’s glass covering as well as the child’s eyes moving.

The ill child was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Perelata said that while en route, her daughter’s heart rate dropped, and she was ultimately declared dead for a second time at the hospital. Her cause of death this time around was due to swelling of the brain.

“I have no grudge against the doctors [who] went to extreme [measures]. I only ask that the doctors, nurses, and directors be changed so that it does not happen again,” said the child’s mother. The San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office is currently reviewing the family’s case.