The Weeknd Cancels LA Show Mid-Song After Losing Voice: ‘My Heart Dropped’ [Photo + Video]

Tens of thousands of fans left SoFi stadium in disappointment Saturday night when The Weeknd stopped his performance after just three songs.

via: Page Six

The “Blinding Lights” singer was forced to cancel his concert in Los Angeles Saturday night – after losing his voice just three songs into the show.

“You’ll get your money back,” The Weeknd, 32, promised the 70,000 fans who were packed inside SoFi Stadium over the weekend.

“But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

The chart-topper, born Abel Tesfaye, abruptly stopped the show and left the stage while performing his hit song “Can’t Feel My Face.”

When he eventually returned, he choked back tears while telling the crowd he would not be able to put on “the concert I want to give you right now.”

“I personally want to apologize to you guys. I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice,” he explained.

“This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m going to make sure everybody’s good … But I wanted to come out and personally apologize, and not tweet it or Instagram it or whatever.”

He continued on, telling fans, “But I want you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. … I’m so sorry. I love you guys. Thank you so much.”

The Weeknd later took to Instagram, writing, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated.”

He added, “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

“The Hills” singer, who did not disclose any additional information about his vocal condition, was playing back-to-back shows at SoFi Stadium as part of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.”

His next performance is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Toronto.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time The Weeknd has been forced to postpone a concert. He previously announced he was pushing his entire tour back several months.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” the singer wrote in October 2021, revealing the tour would kick off in the summer of 2022 rather than January as originally planned.

A new date for The Weeknd’s Los Angeles show has yet to be announced.

Poor guy, hope the fans understand that not getting you at ? is a rip off, and thats why you did what you did. The Phoenix show was amazing. I will go again if it happens. I hope you recover to your full capacity. Your voice is a treasure man. Much love. pic.twitter.com/VGzDjsppjX — Marcos (@MD__M11) September 4, 2022