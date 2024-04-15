Say What Now? Teacher Caught In The Act With Student, Deputies Say | lovebscott.com

A 45-year-old married teacher, identified as Erin Ward, was discovered undressed with one of her students according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

An Omaha teacher was arrested early Saturday morning after reportedly being caught undressed with a teenager.

Erin Ward, 45, was booked for one count of felony sexual abuse by a school employee.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was parked at the dead end of a road near North 189 Street.

When they arrived, deputies saw two individuals in the backseat of an SUV.

A 17-year-old male jumped into the drivers seat and drove the vehicle away from deputies, later crashing the car into a yard two blocks away.

The victim fled on foot wearing no clothes. Authorities found him about an hour later wearing a t-shirt, boxers, and socks.

Deputies made contact with Ward when she was putting her clothes on in the backseat.

While searching the car, deputies found an Omaha Public Schools employee ID. Ward confirmed she was a substitute teacher at Omaha Burke High School and other metro area schools.

Ward also admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 17-year-old male, who she said was a student at Burke.

Ward and the victim were both treated for minor injuries due to the crash and the flight on foot.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with OPS.

via: KLKN-TV