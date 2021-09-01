Say What Now? Teacher 'Brags' to Students, Says 'My Grandfather Shot Black People' In Tulsa Massacre [Video]

A TikTok user by the name of @sommersw0rld is going viral after she shared a video in which her college professor bragged about his grandfather killing Black people in the Tulsa massacre.

In the video, the professor can be heard in the Zoom lecture telling the class his grandfather ‘shot’ Black people during the Tulsa massacre and that he still owns a whip from his family’s slave-owning days.

“My grandfather, my paternal grandfather, probably was in Tulsa shooting the Black people,” the 15-second clip shows. The video is captioned: “First day of class my teacher saying his family had slaves and was part of the clan.”

In a second video posted on Tuesday, the TikTok user explained that “This is part 1 of a couple of other things he said in class.”

The professor allegedly continued to talk about his family’s slave-owning background. “This is the first day of school. Eight in the morning,” she says.

“After that, some of the students were visibly uncomfortable.”

She says students immediately expressed their discomfort during the Zoom class, and that the professor went on to explain how he was disowned by his family because he did not agree with their views.

However, she says that “He did still have a whip from his family that his family used on slaves, back in his house.”

