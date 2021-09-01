Tank Responds To Trick Daddy Remarks By Singing "Let That Woman Eat" [Video]

Trick Daddy was trending online recently after a clip from the Eat A Booty Gang leader’s appearance on the Drink Champs podcast went viral this week because he shared his views on men getting their salad tossed. Somehow social media managed to pull Tank into the conversation.

“Women eat the booty, too,” said Trick as Noreaga laughed. “I get ate out!” Trick continued. Noreaga jokingly asked if Daddy Dollars has his legs in the air during the act. “It depends,” he answered.

Naw Trick Daddy gotta chill bruh ??? “Yeah, I get ate out!” pic.twitter.com/t1VN37da0O — Uncle Goddaddy Coco (@Just_Cardo) August 30, 2021

The brief moment spread like wildfire on social media and soon, new memes were being created. The whole episode caused people to rehash Tank’s 2019 remarks about enjoying when his wife “tosses his salad.” After watching his name be mentioned in Trick Daddy’s recent viral moment, Tank sang a little song about letting Trick delight in his preferences.

“I was just minding my business and then i’m getting dragged into @trickdaddydollars business!..[face palm emoji] FYI that man ain’t wrong for enjoying pleasures from his woman.. My new single feat @trickdaddydollars ‘Let That Woman Eat’ coming soon!.. [crying laughing emojis]

R&B MONEY!”

Tank told The Breakfast Club, “No utensils in the salad… You gotta have your hands behind your back… I don’t mind putting my legs up. That’s okay.”

We don’t kink shame over here.