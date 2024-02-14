Say What Now? Southwest Passengers Brawl on Hawaii-Bound Flight as Crew, Others Try to Break Them Up: ‘No Sense Whatsoever’ | lovebscott.com

Two passengers came to blows about an hour after takeoff on a Hawaii-bound flight and forced other travelers and crew members to break up the midair fight, a distressing video shows.

It happened on a Southwest Airlines flight Monday morning.

Passengers said the fight broke out about an hour into the flight, but it’s unclear exactly what led the two to exchange blows.

Other passengers quickly pulled the two apart and both men were detained after the flight landed in Kauai.

It’s unclear if they were charged.

Southwest said in a statement, “We commend our crew and customers for their professionalism in diffusing this situation.”

TMZ adds, the guy whose head was used as a punching bag looked okay … or seemed so anyway.

The U.S. Department of Transportation posted its own message on X, “Our department has zero tolerance for violent or unruly behavior aboard an aircraft. If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000.”

