Say What Now? Singer Kelis, 43, is Dating Actor Bill Murray, 72: Report

Hollywood superstar Bill Murray has struck up an unlikely romance with Milkshake singer Kelis — who is almost 30 years his junior.

via: Page Six

Kelis, 43, is reportedly dating the “Ghostbusters” actor, 72, according to the US Sun.

Per the outlet, the two sparked romance rumors after Murray watched the “Bossy” singer perform at a recent show at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London last weekend. He was also spotted supporting her at some of her other performances.

Sources close to the pair told the US Sun that they were also seen together at the same hotel and have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in the US.

A friend reportedly told the outlet, “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.

“They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla.

“But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.

The friend added, “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Page Six has reached out to Kelis and Murray’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.