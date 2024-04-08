Say What Now? Ricky Martin Appears to Get an Erection on Stage at Madonna Concert | lovebscott.com

Ricky Martin embraced la vida loca at Madonna’s concert this weekend.

via: EW

Madonna welcomed the 52-year-old on stage during a performance of “Vogue” at Sunday night’s Celebration tour stop in Miami — and, judging by fan-captured videos from the concert shared online, Martin seemingly grew aroused by the dancers’ sensual grinding in front of him.

Wait a minute Ricky Martin is that a ….. ? pic.twitter.com/VRKO1kRRYZ — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 8, 2024

Another video Martin shared to social media also appeared to show his alleged arousal during the moment. Shortly after taking the stage, Martin sat in one of two silver chairs to help Madonna judge the ballroom portion of the show, which typically sees the singer-songwriter’s dancers strut down a runway to receive scores from which Madonna and a rotating roster of celebrity guest judges.

Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party! ? You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW! pic.twitter.com/bVdoV18Qen — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) April 8, 2024

“Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party!” Martin tweeted alongside the video. “You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!”

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to representatives for Martin for comment.