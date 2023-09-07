Say What Now? Police Respond to Yoga Class Mistaken for Mass Killing

A yoga class in England was interrupted by police on Wednesday night after someone reported it as a “mass killing.”

via People:

The incident took place at the North Sea Observatory’s Seascape Cafe in Chapel St. Leonards, Lincolnshire. The cafe detailed the experience in a Facebook post in which they assured visitors that they host “lots of yoga classes happening in the evenings.”

“We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs,” they added. “All in all this situation turned out positive and we are of course grateful. Have a great day you guys, it’s going to be a belter!”

According to the post, Lincolnshire Police arrived at the building at 9:30 pm after someone reported “having seen several people laying on the floor.” The cafe explained that it was a “yoga class in meditation” and acknowledged the officers’ speedy arrival.

“Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response,” they said. “I can’t imagine for one moment what would have being going through their minds on the way.”

A police spokesperson confirmed to Sky News that officers received a call about the incident at 8:56 pm from a caller “with good intentions.”

“A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St. Leonards. Officers attended and were happy to report everyone was safe and well,” a statement shared with the outlet read. The Lincolnshire Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The class was hosted by yoga teacher Millie Laws, 22, who shared with BBC News that the experience is a “bit surreal and funny.”

“I feel really bad for whoever the person was who [phoned police] that would, of course, have been terrifying. So I do feel for them,” she said. “But at the same time, you’ve got to see the lighter side of it.”

Laws told the outlet that the class consisted of seven students and recalls seeing “two dog walkers peering closely through the glass window.”

“I didn’t know until after we left that these people phoned in saying that there was a mass murderer; they were wearing a robe and they were walking over all of the people, and it looked like some kind of ritual, and that the people on the floor were actually dead,” she added.

Better safe than sorry!