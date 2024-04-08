Say What Now? Ohio Teacher Facing Termination After Allegedly Calling in Sick for 2 Days to Attend Concert | lovebscott.com

This Ohio teacher does not believe the children are the future, well maybe she does but apparently not as important as attending a concert. The teacher faces termination after calling in sick for 2 days to attend a concert in Nashville, district says.

A Lakota English teacher faces termination and is on unpaid leave after calling off sick for two days to attend a concert in Nashville, district records show.

The board that oversees the second-largest school district in Greater Cincinnati voted this week to keep Eileen Washburn on unpaid leave for calling off sick for two days to attend an out-of-state concert, according to a copy of the resolution.

Washburn refused to answer questions about it at a disciplinary hearing in violation of the teacher’s union contract, the resolution states.

She teaches English at Lakota West High School and also is a Loveland school board member, according to Loveland’s website. Her term expires at the end of 2025.

Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli recommended that the board continue Washburn’s current suspension without pay and then vote to terminate her at their next regularly scheduled meeting on April 22 unless “Washburn files a written demand for a hearing within the time required,” the resolution shows.

The proposed legislation says Washburn “falsified sick leave” on Feb. 8 and 9.

“She informed several colleagues that she was attending a concert in Nashville while taking sick leave from the District,” the resolution states.

“During her pre-disciplinary meeting, she refused to answer questions regarding your whereabouts or specifics on her alleged need for sick leave. From the evidence gathered, the conclusion was that Ms. Washburn’s actions violated O.R.C. §3319.141, Collective Bargaining Agreement Section 14.01(H), a number of Board Policies, including 3432 (Sick Leave) and 3210 (Staff Ethics). Her actions also violated the Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators, specifically Principles 1 and 3. 4. Other good and just cause.”

FOX19 NOW is working to obtain comment from Washburn and/or a union member on her behalf. We will update this story once we hear back.

This was the first Lakota School Board meeting for newly appointed member Christina French.

She was officially sworn in Tuesday night and participated in all board action, including the unanimous vote to begin the process of firing Washburn.

French was a former Lakota administrator and principal. She worked as the district’s director of K-6 curriculum and instruction from 2018 until 2023 and as the principal of Hopewell Elementary School and assistant principal at Shawnee Early Childhood School, both in West Chester.

Outside the Lakota school district, she worked as an assistant principal and first-grade teacher for Fairfield schools.

via: FOX 19