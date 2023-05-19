Say What Now? Naked Man Seen in Video Attacking Gym Patrons and People on Street Tasered by Miami Cops [Video]

Chaotic video footage captures the moment a naked man attacked people at a Florida gym and then rampaged through the street.

via: Complex

Uncensored (i.e. NSFW) footage first appeared on the Only in Dade Twitter account earlier this week and shows the man in question, who had not been publicly identified at the time of this writing, totally nude inside the gym. The footage also shows the nude individual attacking others in the facility, as well as several people on a nearby street. In one moment of the clip, the fully nude man is seen running up on someone on the sidewalk and seemingly punching them in the head. Later, he’s seen appearing to harass a man in a wheelchair before being chased on foot by officers.

Per a subsequent report from regional outlet WTVJ, the incident is believed to have started at the UFC Gym located in the midtown area on Tuesday evening. The man was new to the gym and was taking a boxing class, during which he “suddenly unclothed” and began “attacking” other patrons. While several gym employees tried to intervene, this proved unsuccessful and ultimately resulted in the man being removed from the facility.

When reached for comment by Complex on Friday, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said they got involved after receiving a call around 9:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday “of a naked male trying to assault people on the street.” According to the rep, the suspect “assaulted several persons” and was tasered by officers multiple times. The man was ultimately taken in under the state’s mental health-focused Baker Act.

“Charges are pending the outcome of the evaluation,” the spokesperson said in an email.