Say What Now? N.C. Woman Made a Distressed 911 Call During Night Out. Then, She Vanished

A North Carolina mother of five, 25-year-oldMarissa Kay Carmical, made a distressed 911 call from an Exxon gas station in Greensboror saying she had been robbed and did not know where she was.

She has been missing ever since.

via People:

Carmichael’s family says she went to the Exxon after leaving a nearby nightclub, according to the Greensboro News & Record and WGHP, a local Fox affiliate.

The High Point resident made the 911 call from the gas station at 3:40 a.m., telling dispatchers she had been robbed and did not know where in Greensboro she was, the News & Record reported.

She said a person in the car with her instructed her to go into the Exxon and “grab some s—,” and while she was inside the store, that person left.

“I just got all my stuff thrown out the car,” she said on the call, according to the outlets. “He took off with my phone. I have no clue where I’m at.”

A police officer went to the Exxon to check on Carmichael around 4:20 a.m., and a clerk said that she “had gotten a ride from another customer,” reports the News & Record.

Carmichael has not been seen since, and the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing, say police.

The department also shared a Facebook post urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

According to the post, Carmichael has two distinct face tattoos, a heart and a butterfly near her eye, and was last seen with “long black and blond braids,” wearing a white Tweety Bird T-shirt, blue jeans and yellow sneakers.

Speaking with Greensboro outlet Yes! Weekly, Carmichael’s mother, Sara, said, “Marissa is such a beautiful girl. She’s very sweet, caring, empathetic, and wanted to help everybody.”

“I’ve made myself sick by being out in the cold but I’ve been busy investigating, getting Marissa’s face out there and getting her story out there,” she told the outlet. “I have my moments where I just shut down for a few hours and cry. Then I say, ‘I’ve gotta get it together. I’ve got to fight for Marissa. I’ve got to be her voice.’”

“I’m exhausted but I’m in fight mode right now,” she added.

Carmichael’s friend and coworker Jamie Lipford told WGHP that she has hardly slept in the 10 days since her disappearance, and she has been plastering the area with missing-person flyers.

“[Carmichael will] give you a shirt off her back … She’s always been there for somebody that’s going through a lot,” Lipford told the outlet, adding, “Why would somebody do this to her? She’s a sweet girl. She loves everybody.”

Janaja Hall, another friend and coworker of Carmichael’s, told WGHP that she is “literally the only friend that I have that’s ever stood right beside me in anything.”

“They need to bring her home,” she added.

We’re praying for her safe return.