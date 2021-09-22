Say What Now? Mexican TV Host Who Once Proposed to Tom Brady Is on the Run After Allegedly Embezzling $146 Million

A Mexican television host is said to be on the run after allegedly embezzling billions of pesos.

via NYP:

Inés Gómez Mont and her lawyer husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, are accused of embezzling close to 3 billion pesos, which is about $146 million USD, from the Ministry of the Interior in 2016 and 2017, according to Uno TV.

On Sept. 10, a federal judge issued a warrant for their arrest. Less than a week later, local outlet TVNotas reported that the couple had fled the country upon learning that they were being investigated.

Now, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office is requesting that Interpol, the international criminal police organization, issue international location and capture orders against Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga, according to Uno TV and Animal Pólitico.

The orders — more widely known as red notices — would allow authorities across the world to help track the couple’s location.

Shortly after the federal judge issued an arrest warrant, Gómez Mont wrote on Instagram that she and her husband “have not had access to that warrant, nor the proof that justifies it.”

“We are preparing to face this process and exercise all our rights,” she wrote.

Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga are facing charges of money laundering, operations with resources of illicit origin and embezzlement. If convicted, they could be sentenced to between 20 to 60 years in prison, Animal Pólitico reports.

Gómez Mont has hosted numerous Mexican talk shows and also works as a sideline sports reporter. She is widely known for proposing to Tom Brady at the 2008 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.

At the time, she attended a press conference before the game wearing a wedding dress and told the quarterback that she loved him. He politely declined, telling her: “You are beautiful, and any one who has the opportunity to marry you would be a lucky man.”

