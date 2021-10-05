Say What Now? Meghan Trainor Reveals She and Daryl Sabara Have Two Toilets Next to Each Other in Their Bathroom

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have taken intimacy to a whole new level, revealing that they had toilets installed next to each other so they can go to the bathroom at the same time.

via: People

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” Trainor, 27, said on a recent episode of Nicole Byer’s podcast Why Won’t You Date Me? “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'”

Though Trainor said her contractor initially laughed at the request, assuming it was a joke, she doubled down, and their bathroom is now home to two toilets.

The happy couple, who married in December 2018, welcomed their first child, son Riley, in February.

Trainor said on the podcast that she and Sabara, 29, were set up by actress Chloe Grace Moretz, and exchanged “I love yous” after dating for only six days.

“I’m ready for three more kids!” she recently told PEOPLE in a cover story. “I’m happiest nowadays when I’m putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, ‘We made the best baby.’ We got so blessed.”

The star also revealed that she had to overcome a debilitating battle with panic disorder during her rise to fame, and that she was often anxious and depressed.

“I’m not ashamed to say I’m on antidepressants,” she told PEOPLE. “That medicine saved me, saved my life, saved my career. I’m back better than ever.”

In addition to co-hosting Peacock’s Top Chef Family Style and serving as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands, Trainor and her brother Ryan recently launched a new podcast called Workin’ on It, and a deluxe version of her holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas is coming on Oct. 29.

That is way too close.