Say What Now? Man Hit By Train After ‘Trying To Pull Stranger’ Onto Train Tracks In London

A man has been arrested after he reportedly pulled a woman onto the tracks, before being hit by a train himself, at King’s Cross Underground Station in London.

via Complex:

A British Transport Police spokesperson said that emergency services rushed to the Hammersmith & City Line on Sunday “following reports of a serious incident.” Speaking to The Evening Standard,they said: “It’s believed a man attempted to pull a woman onto the tracks, before being hit by the train himself.

The woman was thankfully unharmed, but understandably shaken up, and while enquiries into the incident are at an early stage, it’s not believed the two were known to each other.”

The man has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder, and taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.32pm today to reports of a person hit by a train at King’s Cross Underground Station, Euston Road. We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. We treated a man at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

This investigation is ongoing.

We’re glad the woman is okay. The man deserved what he got — and more.