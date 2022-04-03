Say What Now? Man Charged In Vicious Killing Of New York Woman He Met On Tinder

A man accused of killing a Queens nurse he met on a dating app was extradited to New York City from California Thursday to face a murder charge in the nearly 4-year-old case, police said.

via: BET

According to the Hartford Courant, Danueal Drayton, 31, was indicted in Queens, New York on Friday (April 1), on multiple charge including murder, sexual misconduct and grand larceny in connection with the July 2018 death of 29-year-old Samantha Stewart.

Drayton was jailed on Friday (April 1).

District Attorney Melinda Katz said Drayton and Stewart went on a date on July 16, 2018. Following entry into Stewart’s Queens apartment, Drayton beat and strangled Stewart, proceeding to engage in sexual conduct with her dead body.

New York prosecutors say Drayton stole Stewart’s credit cards and used one of them to purchase a plane ticket to California.

Not long after his California arrival he was accused of attempting to strangle another woman to death in North Hollywood.

The North Hollywood case is still pending.

Drayton was sent back to New York from California on Thursday (March 31). For the Stewart case, he faces up to 25 years to life.

Drayton’s rap sheet includes arrests for unlawful imprisonment and strangulation in Connecticut. His criminal record in his home state of Connecticut dates all the way back to 2011.

According to The New York Times, Drayton was freed on $2000 bail as he awaited trial for a separate case in New York. He had been charged earlier that year for choking a past girlfriend after she attempted to end their relationship.

Lock him up.