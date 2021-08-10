Say What Now? Man Allegedly Fatally Shoots Wife, Daughter, and Himself in Oklahoma After $2 Million Lottery Win

An Oklahoma man allegedly killed his wife and daughter just nine months after his wife won $2 million from the California Lottery.

via Complex:

John Donato, 42, his wife Tiffani Hill, 31, and their daughter Leanne were all found with gunshot wounds to the head at their Calera, Oklahoma home on July 30, according to KXII. The husband and wife were pronounced dead at the scene, while Leanne was found alive but died after being airlifted to the hospital.

According to police, Donato shot his family before shooting himself, months after his wife won an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers back in November in California. While it wasn’t clear how long the pair had been together for, Hill’s family lawyer said the lottery win caused tension.

“Could that have sparked that argument? We’ll never have any way of knowing. But I do know there were times it caused conflict between them,” lawyer Theresa McGehee said.

Hill had three surviving children, who the New York Post reports as being inside the home but unharmed during the murders, and the money she won is being put in a trust for them. It is unclear if Donato was the father of the kids.

The incident is being suspected as a murder-suicide, and the FBI is leading the investigation, as Hill was a member of the Choctaw Nation. Hill’s family has started a fundrasier to take care of various expenses.

They say money changes people…clearly this man changed for the worse.