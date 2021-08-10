Idris Elba Joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ as Knuckles

Idris Elba has confirmed, after much speculation, that fan-favorite Knuckles will be part of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ — and he’s playing the role!

via Kotaku:

Elba teased his role in the Sonic sequel by posting a shot of Knuckles’ iconic spiked glove on Twitter with a caption referencing the character’s oft-memed Sonic Adventure theme. The news has yet to be announced officially but it seems like it’s only a matter of time.

A veteran actor, Elba most recently appeared in DC Comics’ The Suicide Squadas badass marksman Bloodsport but made a name for himself with his breakout role as drug kingpin Stringer Bell in hit HBO series The Wire. He’s also provided his voice to animated Disney projects like Zootopia and The Jungle Book.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is, as the name suggests, a follow-up to the first movie, released in 2020. It follows the continuing adventures of Sega video game mascot Sonic the Hedgehog, voiced by comedian Ben Schwartz, as he acclimates to the real world and battles Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey. James Marsden is there too, I guess, but come on.

Knuckles’ silver screen debut was previously leaked via Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s official copyright synopsis, which reads:

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Peep the teaser below — hopefully they get his appearance right the FIRST time.