Say What Now? Luxury Boutique Van Cleef & Arpels Wires Wrong Person $150K, Jeweler Sues to Get it Back | lovebscott.com

I think it’s safe to say we all at one time have dreamed about what would happen if we woke up one morning and your checking credit received unexpected large deposit. For one person that dream became a reality and now the sender wants it back!

TMZ reports, according to legal documents obtained by them, the jewelry Van Cleef & Arpels company with a famous Rodeo Drive storefront is suing unknown defendants for the money it says it mistakenly sent.

In the docs, VC&A admits it accidentally transferred $150k to the account on May 2, 2023, but says since then — despite best efforts — the defendants won’t respond or send back the money.

Van Cleef & Arpels is suing for the full amount. Mind you, the lawyers don’t even know the name or names of who’s currently holding the bag — they’ve sued Jane and John Does, because they haven’t been able to get the real names.

Of course, the $150k isn’t a make-or-break — Van Cleef sells jewelry items that cost 5 or 6 times that amount — but they’re not willing to let this six-figure sum go.

That money was sent almost a year ago, it’s gone.