Ari Lennox Goes Off on 'Demonic' Joe Budden for Mentioning Her, Posts Clip of Him Getting Punched: 'Bald B*tch’ | lovebscott.com

Ari Lennox is someone who is not afraid to voice their opinion on something. This is especially true as it pertains to people she doesn’t like. As it turns out, one of those people is none other than Joe Budden.

via: Complex

In an episode of his Joe Budden Podcast published on Tuesday, Budden discussed J. Cole’s unexpected apology for his “7 Minute Drill” diss track in response to Kendrick Lamar’s fiery verse on “Like That.”

“I don’t want to hear no more about that record,” said Budden, 43, at the 28:16 mark. “It sounded like he didn’t mean it. His voice was trembling like he didn’t mean it. His choice of words as one of the greatest lyricists says he didn’t mean it.”

He continued, “I don’t want to hear a fucking peep out of Earthstone Twitter … Cole is on that— Y’all think I’d be playing with the Ari Lennox, Scottie… They do all that earthy college campus, grass root shit. If you listen to [J. Cole’s] raps, he just been trying to be the best fucking— the best rapper, the best MC. But it been, you got to listen to the n***as story. It’s been college life.”

Lennox, 33, didn’t take kindly to catching strays and responded to Budden on Instagram.

The singer shared a clip to her Instagram Stories of the moment Budden was punched by rapper Consequence during a Love and Hip Hop: New York reunion taping in 2013.

Aye yooooo Ari Lennox posted Joe Budden gettin swung on in her story a bunch of times ? pic.twitter.com/U8GSZhAejQ — Pimp J (@itssohardJAY) April 10, 2024

Lennox uploaded the same clip 24 consecutive times to her Instagram Stories followed by a message that read, “Knocked your little glasses off and everything. Keep my precious name out of your psychotic, animal abusing, women terrorizing, demonic trolling, nicotine encased mouth. All this meth smoke for a woman but not for any man beating your ass in real life. Bald bitch!”

Earlier this year, the rapper turned podcaster criticized Lennox for talking about her experience as an opening act for Rod Wave’s recent tour.

“I just remember every show, just racing to get off stage, racing to get through my set,” the singer said on Instagram Live at the time. “And then I found a spot where I was comfortable, and I started trying to communicate with the audience. Then I realized they were getting angry at me affirming them. I was like, ‘Okay this is… You’re getting angry that I’m affirming you?’ This is not my crowd, and it’ll never be. And that’s alright.”

Ari Lennox opens up about touring with Rod Wave: “I was never comfortable. I just remember every show, just racing to get off stage, racing to get through my set.” pic.twitter.com/tBf4E3HLaT — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 7, 2024

Budden later said on his podcast that Lennox should have talked to her team about her experience instead of complaining about it online.

“I don’t know what Joe Budden’s obsession is with me, but what I will say is that somebody needs to tell him to stop touching them dogs,” said Lennox, per Vibe. “He’s weird, and he’s gross. He has smoke mouth. He’s disgusting! And he’s a failure, like Drake said.”

“Everything I do — there’s a million people to talk about in life. Like I can never just express what’s going on with me without him coming from behind the landfill that he lives in to say something. And I do not know why. He’s disgusting, and I know in my heart his breath stinks. Maybe I have to sue him. Is that what I have to do? Like get on my Cardi B shit and spend the bread to shut his smoke mouth up?”

Budden eventually made an effort to apologize on another episode of his podcast.

“In a[n] industry that has historically not been great to women, now is not the time for any woman out there to feel like they are under attack, unheard or not seen,” said Budden, per HipHopDX. “And if I’ve ever added to that, then I want to do my best to change the trajectory.”

He then accused Lennox of attempting “to demean and defame a Black man while summoning the powers universally of Black women” and later called her “a bag of fuckin’ mixed nuts.”

“This bitch is all the nuts combined and I think she’s done a great job of proving the exact point that I was trying to make in the last broadcast, and we shower her with love.”