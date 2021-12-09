Say What Now? Kentucky Sheriff Arrested for Allegedly Striking Teenage Girl While Coaching High School Basketball Game [Video]

A Kentucky sheriff was arrested by his own officers after throwing a punch in a high school girls basketball game, where he was an assistant coach.

via: Complex

According to the Associated Press, Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch turned himself in to authorities Thursday and was booked on a fourth-degree assault charge. The arrest stems from a high school girls basketball game on Dec. 3, when Lynch reportedly tried to intervene in an on-court fight. Video shows Lynch, an assistant coach for Owsley County girls basketball, rushing to the court an apparent effort to break up the scuffle. At one point during the altercation, the 47-year-old allegedly hit a player from the opposing team.

Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett addressed the incident in the following state to NBC affiliate LEX18:

On Friday, December 3, 2021 there was an altercation between the Perry Central Lady Commodores and the Owsley County lady Owls basketball teams. The teams were separated immediately and one player from each team was ejected from the contest by the KHSAA basketball officials working the game. It is my understanding that there has since been an investigation opened by the Kentucky State Police related to the incident. Out of respect for the Kentucky State Police and their investigation, I have no further comment at this time.

Tim Bobrowski, the Superintendent for the Owsley County School District, said county officials are complying with the investigation, and confirmed each of the involved teams had suspended four students for two games.

According to WKYT, Lynch was also involved in an altercation during a 2019 high school basketball tournament between Estill and Owsley counties. Video showed Lynch walking up the stands to confront a spectator whom he reportedly believed was shouting obscenities. Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor slammed Lynch for his actions.

“First, Sheriff Lynch, who is also an assistant coach for the Owsley County Girls’ Basketball Team was dressed as a coach and was not dressed in uniform,” Saylor said at the time. “Being dressed in uniform or showing a badge is always the best practice in this situation. Second, what made the situation worse is that he had identified the wrong person. A lady was confronted, grabbed by the arm and given no chance to plead her case. Her little girl who was sitting beside her was terrified and began crying because of the incident,”

Lynch was booked into Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County. He faces up to one year behind bars if convicted.