Say What Now? Jason Derulo Gets Booed by Fans After He Takes Bathroom Break During Show [Video] | lovebscott.com

Jason Derulo had to take a quick bathroom during a recent show — and his fans were not happy.

via Complex:

TMZ reports that the singer was performing in Leeds, England on his Nu King World Tour when he unexpectedly stopped the concert to ask the audience if he could briefly excuse himself.

“Guys, I’m so sorry, but do you mind if I just go use the bathroom real quick?” he said, which elicited boos from the crowd as they realized he was being serious. He then ran off the stage.

Later, he made fun of himself by posting a skit of him jumping off stage and peeing in an empty Gatorade bottle. When he finished, he tossed it to someone else backstage, who was clearly grossed out, and set it down with other drinks. It was full of yellow liquid (which, in reality, is probably the lemon/lime Gatorade flavor).

Derulo made his way back on stage: “Alright, we back to the show,” he said as fans yelled. Then, someone picked up Derulo’s Gatorade bottle and started to drink it as others attempted to stop him.

Derulo is still on tour in Europe this month, with stops in Ireland, Germany, and Switzerland.

Duty calls, right? Watch the video below.