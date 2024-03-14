Lawsuit Against 'Drag Race' Star Shangela Alleging Rape and Gender Violence Has Been Permanently Dismissed | lovebscott.com

A lawsuit against Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce, better known as ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘We’re Here’ star Shangela, has been dismissed.

On Wednesday, former Drag Race production assistant Daniel McGarrigle permanently dropped his lawsuit against the drag star that was seeking unspecified damages for alleged sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, false imprisonment and negligence. McGarrigle previously alleged Pierce had raped him while they both appeared on HBO’s We’re Here in 2020.

The suit was dismissed “with prejudice,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE, which means the lawsuit cannot be refiled.

The drag performer previously denounced the allegations in May 2023, saying in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, “I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations. They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community.”

“An external investigation into this embittered individual’s claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit. This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company. No one should be fooled: it has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed.”

A spokesperson for the series also confirmed to PEOPLE that a complaint was filed after filming We’re Here, but an internal investigation found no proof of the alleged altercation. “Buckingham Television, the production company for ‘We’re Here,’ received a complaint late summer 2021 regarding an incident that was alleged to have occurred in early 2020,” the spokesperson said.

“Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation. The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations.”

