Tracee Ellis Ross Says 'Girlfriends' Reunion Isn't Happening | lovebscott.com

Sorry “Girlfriends” fans, it’s time to move on and let go.

via: BET

In a recent interview with Vibe, Ross –who starred on the hit drama series “Girlfriends” as Joan– gave new insight about a possible reboot. But at this point, Ross believes it’s all hopeful thinking.

“The cast has always wanted to do it, but I’ll be honest with you, the ship has sailed,” she said of the show that featured Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, and Reggie Hayes. “I don’t think it’s ever going to happen. I think it would be a miracle.”

While Ross and the cast have tried to move the needle forward –including a meeting that White said occurred with producer Kelsey Grammer earlier this year– there are more complex matters for all parties involved.

“We have a thread of me and the girls and we text all the time; we talk about it, but I think we’re all at different places in our lives and our careers now. I think there was a point 10 years ago and then when they [Girlfriends cast] came on Black-ish — we were all game, but we couldn’t get the powers that be to get on board.”

She continued, “We’ve tried numerous times as a cast to make it happen, but unfortunately, we don’t own the rights to the show,” she explained. “We are not the producers. We are not Mara Brock Akil, CBS Paramount, or whoever the people are that own the show. Golden, Persia, Jill, Reggie, and I have been game; we’ve all talked about it — but I genuinely don’t think it’s ever going to happen at this point.”

“Girlfriends” debuted on UPN in 2000 and later transitioned to The CW, its successor network, before concluding in 2008, partly due to the 2007-08 Writers Guild of America strike and the high production costs.

“The truth is, I think we have been broken-hearted in the past, but now we are past being broken-hearted,” she said. “We’re so happy that the audience still loves the show, and still wants it, but I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.”