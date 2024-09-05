Say What Now? Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Instagram Account Private After Sharing Cryptic Post | www.lovebscott.com

The actress made her Instagram profile private at the start of the month.

Jada Pinkett Smith is making some social media moves.

The 52-year-old actress set her public Instagram account to private after she shared a cryptic post about women in relationships on Monday.

Jada’s post featured a quote that read: “A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does… he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or … she is not worthy.”

The Girls Trip star reflected on the quote in the post’s caption, appearing to share her thoughts on its message.

“Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother … is not even recognized,” she wrote.

“We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist!” she continued. “And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme … If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space … we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures.”

“We need not bond in fear. You … are … greatness.??,” Jada concluded. “Walk with that this here Monday????.”

The Red Table Talk alum has not yet addressed her decision to go private on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jada’s post comes nearly a year after she revealed that she and her estranged husband, Will Smith, had been separated since 2016.

During press for her memoir 2023 memoir, Worthy, Jada said she and Will had been living apart prior to the 2022 Academy Awards and were headed for divorce, before the tumultuous moment brought them back together.

“I think with everything that has happened in the last couple of years, we have been in such deep, beautiful, deep healing. Together and individually,” Jada told TooFab following the book’s release. “Because your trauma will hide in these pockets of you thinking you’re doing one thing, but you’re actually doing something else. You think you’re helping something, but you’re actually deteriorating something.”

“And so, really walking together through some of these really tough moments that have happened, publicly and not publicly and getting a deeper understanding,” she added, “It has just been really really beautifully amazing.”

Earlier this year, Jada and their family showed their support for Will at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

via: TooFab