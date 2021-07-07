Say What Now? Incoming Plane Kills 27-Year-Old Woman Riding on a Lawn Mower

A 27-year-old Canadian woman was struck and killed by a single-engine plane while mowing her lawn near an airfield used by skydivers.

via NYDN:

The unidentified victim was fatally struck by what appeared to be a small, Chinese-made training aircraft near a landing strip roughly 47 miles north of Montreal shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Marc Tessier confirmed the woman had died after being transported to an area hospital. The plane’s pilot was also hospitalized and treated for what Global News described as “violent nervous shock.”

It’s unclear if the plane involved in the tragedy was used for skydiving. CNN reports the victim was employed by a company that does maintenance work for the airport. The incident is under investigation.

Getting killed by a plane while on the ground is the epitome of a freak accident.