Say What Now? Human Skeletal Remains Discovered on UC Berkeley Campus

The remains of a human skeleton were discovered this week in an abandoned building on the University of Berkely campus.

via Complex:

UC Berkeley police were alerted to the remains on Tuesday, according to a statement shared with CNN. The skeleton was found in a building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex located a mile from the school’s main campus.

According to police, the human remains were discovered in a graffiti-covered building that hasn’t been used in many years. “It is not clear how many years they have been there,” police said. “There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community.”

Authorities added that there’s no reason to believe the skeleton is that of any “missing individuals from the campus community.”

“We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus,” police said. “We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner’s report will provide additional information.”

Anyone with information on the remains is encouraged to contact UCPD.

An unidentified man spoke with Fox 2 about the discovery, explaining that he assumed it was nothing more than the usual police activity that one would encounter with an abandoned building.

“We saw a lot of police activity. There was a construction site,” he said. “They were like demo-ing everything out of this building and all of a sudden just stopped. The next day we saw the coroner come. A lot of police activity. It surprised me that much. There’s a lot of homeless activity here, so it was an abandoned building, so figured probably something like that happened.”

Whoever put that body in that building had to have known that it hadn’t been used for a while — and that there were no immediate plans to use it.