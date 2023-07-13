Say What Now? 'Horseman of the Year' Allegedly Tried to Shoot His Own Son, Killed Horse Instead

An award-winning horse trainer in Tyron, North Carolina, has been arrested after allegedly trying to shoot his own son.

via WYFF:

John J. Suave, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said John Victor Russell, 75, at his home on Vick Russell Lane, in the Green Creek Community, was arrested Wednesday.

The Russell family is well known in Tryon, with an equestrian legacy of horse training in the community. Russell was featured as a “local legend” in this Sept. 21, 2021, article on Tryon.com.

Suave said deputies were called to the home after a fight involving gunfire.

When deputies arrived, they found several people on the property and determined that a dispute happened between Russell and his son, resulting in gunfire and the death of a horse that the son had been riding, according to Suave.

He said Russell was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.

Suave said Russell was taken before a magistrate and given a $90,000.00 secured bond.

His next court date is July 19 in Polk County District Court, Suave said.

