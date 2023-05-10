Say What Now? Florida Substitute Teacher Arrested and Charged With Child Abuse for Allegedly Letting 7th Grader Hit Her Vape [Video]

A Florida substitute teacher has been charged with child abuse after she allegedly allowed a seventh-grade student to take a hit off her vape pen because she “wanted to fit in.”

via: Complex

As first reported by regional outlet WESH, the woman in question—identified as 50-year-old Jennifer Hale—was arrested last week after allegedly letting the student hit her vape while substituting at Eustis Middle School.

Local police claim Hale first heard the student talking with a friend about wanting to try vaping, at which point she allegedly pulled out her pen and allowed the student to partake in a puff. The teacher, police further claim, then told the students to not tell anyone about the alleged vape share.

According to publicly available Lake County jail records, Hale was arrested and booked into custody on May 5 by the Eustis Police Department. She’s charged with child abuse, a third-degree felony. Bond in the amount of $1,000 has since been paid, with Hale listed as having been released on May 7. Hale is slated to make her next court appearance on May 30.

Police say Hale has admitted to law enforcement and the school’s principal that she carried out the alleged vape share, saying she did so because she “just wanted to fit in.”

When reached for comment by Complex on Wednesday, a rep for Lake County Schools confirmed Hale “is no longer employed” with the district.

Complex has also reached out to a rep for the Eustis Police Department for additional comment. This story may be updated.